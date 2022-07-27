Listen to the audio version of the article

A rise of 75 points basis in June. Another of the same size, widely awaited, in this July meeting. And then? This is the question to which investors and analysts will try to answer by examining the words of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, during the press conference. Many expect that in September there will be a slower rise, 50 basis points. Powell himself stressed that a rise of 0.75 points, although possible in July, “is not common” and therefore not only can the rule be but cannot be repeated too many times.

The “narrow” of the rise of the dollar

Actual gearbox of the dollar Loading…

Also because, as Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons of Jefferies pointed out, the rise in the actual gearbox of the dollar – 3% from the eve of the June meeting – corresponds more or less (the transmission mechanism is different) to a raise of the rates of 20 basis points. The market is doing a part of the work of the Fed, which could therefore slow down its tight.

Relzo returns

The yield curve from 2020 Loading…

The returns also climbed, especially in the part of the curve relating to the shorter deadlines, those that reflect and express monetary policy. Over six months, there is actually a small inversion, which did not however increase the chances of recession, calculated by the Cleveland Fed in 4.35%, the minimum from March 2018, in a one -year time horizon, and A slight flexion of returns compared to June and May which could also be partly linked to lower inflation expectations.

Less overheated inflation expectations

Market inflation expectations Loading…

The market measures of prices on prices have made a rapid flexion after the June meeting, a sign that the 0.75 -point narrow stroke engraved a lot on expectations, followed by a stability phase. The inflation rate swaps 5y5y, in particular, returned to 2.12% near the goal of two percent. A rate of monetary policy rising-after the July meeting-at 2.25-2.50%, with inflation expectations close to 2.5% (for five years), involves real rates close to zero. The Fed could really close the first phase, ultra-aggressive, of the narrow, and continue with raises of 50 basis points.

Financial conditions towards neutrality

Chicago Fed index of financial conditions Loading…

The financial conditions, calculated by the Chicago Fed on the basis of over 100 indicators relating to the entire chain of transmission of monetary policy, is moreover approaching in these days to the neutral level, equal to the medium of the long term (a proxy, normalized to zero). Within a short time, and also with the help of the markets, the monetary policy of the Fed will be able to enter the restrictive territory and start biting on inflation. A new rise of 50 points basis in September could then, based on the current situation, be sufficient.