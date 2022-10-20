Listen to the audio version of the article

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT



BRUSSELS – On the eve of the European summit, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched the idea of ​​strengthening the firepower of REPowerEU, the energy conversion plan. At a time when the reasons for focusing on greater common debt are multiplying. At the same time, the dispute between the Twenty-seven continues on how to counter the jump in the price of gas. Holland, Austria and Germany always appear doubtful about the possibility of intervening on the market.



«The real solution to preserve our competitiveness is to invest (…) in renewables. In Europe, however, only countries with fiscal space can make these investments – said Ms von der Leyen -. This would inevitably lead to a competitive imbalance in our single market. That’s why we need REPowerEU. It is not enough: we must also accelerate it, strengthen it and make it more effective ».

A community official explains: «The NextGenerationEU and the national recovery and resilience plans are very focused on the needs of countries. The energy future of the Union requires interconnections between Member States and cross-border infrastructure. There is therefore a need for fresh money. Initially, we will be able to use unused loans from NextGenerationEU. If they are not enough, as probable, we will have to think about new forms of financing in common “.

Unused loans currently amount to around € 225 billion (although Madrid has already warned that it intends to apply for its share of € 84 billion under the Recovery Fund). The position taken by President von der Leyen comes after Commissioners Thierry Breton and Paolo Gentiloni proposed new joint funding programs to help member countries.

After a first cold reaction, Germany is now debating the possibility of a new debt in common (Holland, on the other hand, still spoke coldly yesterday). On the other hand, there is a growing fear that the crisis could undermine European competitiveness. Deutsche Bank writes in a recent report: “When we look at the current energy crisis in a decade or so, we could consider this period as the starting point for an acceleration of deindustrialization in Germany.”