Listen to the audio version of the article

The energy ministers of the European Union have decided to give the European Commission a mandate to write down the emergency measures summarized this week in order to tackle the terrible energy crisis “by mid-September”. The hypothesis of intervening on the price of gas, defended by Italy in recent weeks, remains controversial. Not all countries are in favor, and there is still a long way to go among the twenty-seven on the modalities.

The Commission prepares emergency measures

“Ministers called on the European Commission to present a series of measures to reduce high energy prices and alleviate their impact on European citizens and industries,” said Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela yesterday, who chaired the ministerial meeting in Brussels. In a three-page summary statement, the European leaders recalled the proposals of the Community executive itself.

In a nutshell, these are a ceiling on the price of gas; a revenue capture mechanism for electricity producers; the use of excess profits from oil companies to calm their bills; a reduction in electricity consumption; and new rules on state aid to help companies that buy gas cope with market volatility (see the factsheets published on this page). The most controversial aspect was confirmed to be the idea of ​​imposing a cap on the price of gas.

The divisions among the Twenty-seven

Countries are so divided that there is a lack of clear-cut majorities in one direction or another. There are those who reject any intervention, those who support the idea of ​​a Russian gas cap and those who would prefer a generalized ceiling on all gas imported into Europe, by ship or by pipeline. In the declaration published by the Czech government after the ministerial meeting, the community executive is asked to “propose an emergency and temporary intervention, including a ceiling on the price of gas”.

Subsequently, however, it is specified that “the ministers examined the possible options for introducing a maximum price ceiling for gas imported from specific jurisdictions” (see Russia). “Further work is needed for the possible introduction of this measure.” In a press conference, regarding a generalized ceiling, the Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said: “Nothing can be excluded, but such a ceiling could involve risks to supplies.”