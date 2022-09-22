Listen to the audio version of the article

Frozen for some time, the two-state solution is once again evoked by Israel itself. Prime Minister Yair Lapid returned it to the center of the table before the UN General Assembly in New York, in the last remnant of his mandate before the elections on November 1st.

A strongly emotional speech – repeatedly marked by the word peace, except for Iran – whose anticipations, filtered in the morning, nevertheless found more criticism than consensus at home, even among the ministers of his own government, such as Aylet Shaked.

Benyamin Netanyahu’s reaction lasts: «A speech made of weakness and defeatism». But the intervention will certainly be appreciated internationally, starting with the US and moving on to Europe. “An agreement with the Palestinians, based on 2 States for 2 Peoples, is the right thing for the security of Israel, for its economy and for the future of our children,” said Lapid in his first speech at the UN. .

The condition, he added after saying that most Israelis, including himself, are in favor of that Solution, is only one: “The future Palestinian state must be peaceful.” «May it not become he – he explained – another basis from which the well-being and very existence of Israel can be threatened. And that Israel has the ability to protect the security of all its citizens at all times. “

A clear reminder of what has happened with Gaza since Hamas took power in the Strip in 2005: Lapid recalled the more than 20,000 rockets launched on Israel. Israel, he continued, is ready to lift “from tomorrow morning” all “restrictions” on the Palestinian enclave and to help its economy. “On one condition: it is enough to launch rockets and missiles on our children,” he specified.