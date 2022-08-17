Listen to the audio version of the article

A strong explosion hit a mosque in Kabul. According to local media citing al Jazeera there are at least 20 dead and 40 injured. The NGO Emergency reports that its hospital in the Afghan capital has so far received 27 injured, including 5 minors: among them a 7-year-old child. According to local media, the explosion occurred in the Abu Bakr al Siddiqi mosque, in the Khari Khana district of northern Kabul.

The imam of the Abu Bakr al Siddiqi mosque is also among the dead in the explosion that took place during the evening prayer in the place of worship: a Taliban manager covered by anonymity reports to the Guardian.

The Taliban condemned the attack. “The Islamic emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the explosion in a mosque in the Khairkhana area of ​​Kabul. The killers of ordinary people and the perpetrators of such crimes will soon be caught and punished for their heinous actions, ”Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, tweeted.