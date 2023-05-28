Nikola Jokić on his brothers and the NBA title | Sports

Nikola Jokić talked about the NBA finals, MVP title, family…

Source: Printscreen/Zoom/Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić and Denver are on forced waiting. They still don’t know who they will play against in the NBA Finals. Miami or Boston? Heat leads with 3:2, Celtics won the last two matches. During that time, the Serbian center was part of the media conference before the start of the fight for the title.

One of the first questions was about the series with the Lakers and the celebration within the team. “There was no celebration, it’s nice to win, I thought the feeling would be even better or something like that, but it really wasn’t like that. I don’t know why, I thought I would have some bigger emotions, of course I was happy about the success and everything, but then you realize that no one will remember it in a few years. Maybe it will be different if we win the title,” began Jokić.

Many times Nikola talked about the importance of family, now he repeated it once again and admitted that it was more important for him to be with his brothers Nemanja and Strahinja than in the NBA league. “They have been with me my whole life, except for my wife who has been with me for 10 years. My family is there by my side, mom, dad, especially my father who thought I could do something more. My older brother then took over that role later, Nemanja lived in America earlier, a nice trip together. I was happy to be with them, when you are little you always want to be with your older brothers. I was happier to be with them than I am in the NBA league. I could never have dreamed that I would be here, I got together with my brothers when I came to America in 2015, maybe it was a good signthe current wife was in college in Oklahoma at the time, so we were separated, in the process of getting to know each other…”

He also became a father, he has a daughter, Ognjena, so one of the questions was whether it affected him as a basketball player. “No. It can’t help you. I knew even before that that basketball was not the most important thing in my life and probably never would be. I have something at home that is more important than basketball, I knew that before, only now I got proof that it is true. It helps me to stay grounded and to be normal at home even when I have a good day and a bad day on the field.”

He especially praised Jamal Murray, who had some incredible games, especially in the finals series with the Lakers. “He deserves all this, he averages 30 points, the percentages are great, it’s not easy to do something like that. His energy is great, he was our best player, even when he doesn’t score he has good energy, he raised the level of the game and that’s the best feeling for teammates. We know he can score 50 points and at the same time if he’s not going he keeps fighting, playing and that’s the best thing for him. You can’t control what people are going to say. I think he deserves this respect that he gets, but who am I to say. I remember our beginnings, when we came off the bench, then I had good chemistry with Gary Harris, then Jamal came into the team, he always had that fighting spirit, he was hungry, he always wanted something more.”

Then came a question in Serbian, before that the man in charge of media relations in Denver asked Jokic if it was okay for him to answer in Serbian. “You’re really asking me thatJokić replied with a smile, then spoke in Serbian.

The question was about whether he followed the NBA as a kid and whether he prefers Boston with Horford or Miami with Adebayo in the Finals. “I followed Peđa and Divac when they played, but I was young, I really don’t remember much, I remember some highlights, I don’t even remember the results. As for the final, whoever comes, we will prepare for them. The Celtics can stretch, put both a tall and short player on me or Jamal, play with rotations. “Hit is more aggressive, every match with them is blood and knife, there is a lot of pushing, contacts, both teams can surprise.”

He was once again asked about the MVP awards. “I don’t think about it, maybe it will mean more to me when I finish my career and look back on those awards“.

Finally, Nikola revealed that Nuggets conditioning coach Feilpe Einenberger was the first to tell him that he would be the MVP. “Felipe was the first to tell me that I could be MVP. I laughed at him, we were going to the airport then, we were in the car. He was the first to mention it. I have been playing the same way since I played in Sombor. I haven’t changed much, maybe I’ve improved, but I haven’t changed my style of play. Works. Constancy is perhaps the key,” concluded Jokić with a smile.