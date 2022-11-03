Listen to the audio version of the article

The United States and South Korea have agreed to extend joint air exercises after North Korea’s missile tests, hours after the launch of 3 new missiles by Pyongyang following the 20 launched yesterday . “The joint air forces – declared the Air Force of South Korea in a statement – have decided to extend the Vigilant Storm exercise, which began on October 31, in relation to the recent provocations from the North”.

3 new ballistic missiles launched

The Armed Forces of South Korea have confirmed that the North has launched 3 ballistic missiles today, one of which is long-range and two short-range: one of the missiles has triggered the anti-aircraft alarm by pushing the residents of an island in Korea of the South and the inhabitants of some areas of northern Japan to take shelter.

The Seoul army said it had detected “a long-range ballistic missile, which is believed to have been launched into the Eastern Sea at around 07:40 (23:40 in Italy) in the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang” , referring to the Sea of ​​Japan. Shortly thereafter, the military detected what “believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles launched around 08:39 from Kaechon in South Pyongan province,” he added.

North Korean missiles are scary



The Japanese government said on Thursday 3 November – first via a tweet from the prime minister’s office, corrected by the Ministry of Defense soon after – that the missile launched by North Korea did not fly over the Japan in the direction of the Pacific. Due to the announcement of the prime minister’s office, later corrected by the defense, the television stations have stopped programming to invite residents of some areas to take shelter or stay at home.

Shinkansen superfast train services have been briefly suspended in some prefectures in the north-east of the archipelago. Prime Minister Fumio In personSpeaking to the media, he again defined the actions of the Pyongyang regime as “intolerable”.