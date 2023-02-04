Optoma L1 4LED 4K and ultra short throw ISE 2023

Optoma will present at the show Barcelona at ISE 2023a new ultra-short-throw home cinema projector: the L1.

The manufacturer is abandoning the laser solution with phosphor wheel in favor of 4 LED diodes. It is of course a DLP projector with XPR technology to project a 4K HDR image.

Gamers will be happy to learn that, like the Acer GD711 tested on this blog, it manages VRR signals and offers reduced input lag.

Optoma L1 rear panel

L’Optoma L1 offers high brightness, high color performance (Rec.709 > 100% & DCI-P3 > 90%), images up to 105 inches from less than 30 cm from the projection surface, and long life of the light source which can reach 30,000 hours in economy mode.

Front side of the Optoma L1

Its compact and lightweight format makes it one of the smallest devices on the market, which facilitates its portability.

In a world of ultra-short throw projection dominated by mono or triple laser solutions, the choice of LEDs is surprising, especially since previous attempts at JmGO or Viewsonic have not been very successful mainly due to a weak contrast. Optoma may have managed to find a way to improve this part but to find out we will have to wait for the release of L1.

Optoma L1 Key Features:

● Resolution: 4K UHD (3840×2160)

● Brightness: 2500 LED lumens (1050 Ansi lumens)

● Contrast : 1 800 000:1

● Colors: 100% REC.709, 90% DCI-P3 color space

● Easy installation with 4-angle geometric correction – 3×3 warping functionality

● Compatible HDR10

● Integrated Advanced Game Mode with a response time of 27.4ms at 4K 60Hz and 15.2ms at 1080p 240Hz

● 3 x HDMI 2.0

Its price will be 1799€, availability scheduled for May/June 2023.