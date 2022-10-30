Listen to the audio version of the article

The blues will not be on the pitch. But Italy will be there, at sea, on the roads, in sensitive points. The World Cup is now less than a month away – the Fifa World Cup 2022 will be held from November 21 to December 18 – and the deployment of the joint military contingent in Qatar has already begun to contribute to the defense system of the championship, in support of the forces Qatari armies. The decision taken in recent months by the government is in full operational implementation, alongside the contingents of France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Pakistan and Turkey. The Italian Task Force is made up of about 560 soldiers from the Armed Forces and the Carabinieri with 46 land vehicles, a ship – the multipurpose offshore patrol vessel Thaon di Revel – and two aircraft.

The ambassador: “Extraordinary opportunity”

“It is an extraordinary opportunity for our country – says the Italian ambassador in Doha, Paolo Toschi – for the great opportunity it gives us to show some of our military excellence and capabilities but also technological and industrial ones under the eyes of the world” . Not only that: Qatar is a strategic point of the quadrant of the Persian Gulf, commercial, energy and defense (the country has the largest US military base in the area). “Italy has an excellent relationship with Qatar, and the effort that is being made to show itself at its best is done by looking at the future of our friendship with Doha” observes Toschi. The operation costs the State 10.8 million in total, “but it is a global showcase, it allows us to show Italian capabilities in many fields that create opportunities, jobs and technological innovation, starting with the jewel of the Thaon di Revel ship”, which for some months has been engaged in the Emasoh mission of patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, the nerve center of world oil and liquefied gas traffic.

A strategic corridor for gas and oil

Yes, the gas. Qatar, the world‘s leading exporter, is one of the future large suppliers of LNG which will have to replace Russian gas imports when fully operational, provided that regasification capacity can be increased in Italy, but the conditions are very positive. In recent days, the largest offshore contract in the company’s history for 4.5 billion was signed by Saipem and Eni has a strategic presence with joint ventures for the exploration and exploitation of the largest LNG project in the world. for the exploitation of the North Field field.

In short, Italy is there, even if it will not be on the football field. “Certainly the Italian citizens who will come to attend the championship will be fewer, but our commitment to security does not change,” says Toschi, who recalls that every vehicle and every soldier will not be armed, but will have an active support presence. The Defense Staff reminds that “the joint force device will be ready to intervene, in support and at the request of the authorities of the host State, in emergency situations or in the event of hostile acts that may threaten critical infrastructures such as stadiums, ports, airports, complexes industrial buildings, shopping centers and crowded places ».

The commitment of the Italian Navy

The Navy – which sends the largest number of personnel, about 280 units – will contribute to the safety of the international waters off Doha with the patrol vessel and of the underwater space, near the coast, with a Remus-type Autonomous Underwater Vehicle. The Army will deploy specialized Eod (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) units, for the defense against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat and with canine units while the Air Force will contribute to the control of the airspace to counter the possible unauthorized use of mini and micro drones. In fact, a Counter-Unmanned Aerial Anti-drone System (C-UAS) will be deployed consisting of portable jammer devices and the ACUS (AMI Counter UAS) sedentary anti-drone system.