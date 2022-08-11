Home World Tax Fraud Investigation: Trump hasn’t answered over 400 times, NY studies new steps
Fine or lawsuit? Donald Trump’s choice to invoke the Fifth Amendment and not answer the questions of the New York prosecutor over 400 times leaves Letitia James at a crossroads.

In the coming weeks he will have to decide whether to sue the former president and bring him to trial or seek an agreement, bearing in mind the fact that since his investigation is a civilian, the tycoon risks at most a heavy financial penalty.

Trump, meanwhile, is enjoying the newfound harmony with the Republican party after the FBI blitz and the successes of his candidates in the last primary by retiring to his golf club in New Jersey, surrounded by supporters.

No answer 450 times

During the Manhattan hearing, the former president refused to answer 450 times, informed sources told the American media. The tycoon’s lawyer, Ron Fischetti, revealed that the only question he could not deny was the one about his name.
A right, that of invoking in this particular investigation the right not to answer, also recognized by the New York prosecutor, who confirmed that Trump appealed to the 5th amendment “correctly”. And yet, they point out from the Democratic Attorney General’s office, the investigation into the tycoon’s group goes on. “We will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead us.”

At this point, if James decides to sue, the decision to keep quiet could prove to be a boomerang for Trump. In fact, in civil cases in the United States, jurors know that they can consider invoking the Fifth Amendment and interpret it as an attempt to hide something. An element that, on the other hand, cannot be calculated in criminal trials.

