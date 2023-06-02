The new CEMOY blue boudoir honey eye cream resists, resists and prevents in three steps to hit the old and see the young-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Brand new CEMOY blue boudoir honey eye cream resists, resists and prevents in three steps

The brand-new Ausplatin Lanyao® Light Line Firming Essence Eye Cream (also known as “Blue Girlfriend” eye cream, the same below). Specially added patented collagen peptides, compound refined ingredients, acetylated hyaluronic acid, continue to specialize in repairing and anti-aging Aobo Lanyao® series “Family Blue Energy”: Spirulina extract from Lake Klamath in North America, Nomuti Island in France The earth’s ocean water continues to be pampered in the boudoir, the whole chain blocks hidden lines, specializes in visible lines, resists future lines, resists, resists, and prevents in three steps, and sees youth. Farewell to ingredient stacking anti-aging Targeted full chain root resistance pattern CEMOY Global Laboratory believes that the skin around the eyes is thin and fragile, and it ages relatively faster, but it often cannot be properly cared for, and new lines are regenerated without fading. Only by understanding the causes of lines can we find the correct anti-aging ideas. At the moment, most eye care that only focuses on primary anti-wrinkle repair needs to be iterated. More attention is urgently needed to remove the lines exposed on the skin surface, and the potential wrinkles and “short-sighted” eye care hidden under the skin. Constrained by visible lines, it is always “treating the symptoms, not the root cause”. Therefore, CEMOY starts with the concept of “fighting wrinkles from the root”, combined with the skin care characteristics around the eyes, and builds a “three-step resistance, resistance, and prevention” ingredient formula system. 「Three steps of resistance, resistance and prevention」 Multidimensional blocking Step 1: Root Blocking Hidden Pattern Hyaluronic acid, scientific name hyaluronic acid (HA), is an endogenous substance in the human body, widely distributed in the skin, vitreous body, joints and umbilical cord. As time goes by, hyaluronic acid will gradually lose, and problems such as dry eyes and wrinkles are related to its reduction. Acetylated hyaluronic acid (AcHA) is obtained from natural moisturizing factor hyaluronic acid (HA) through acetylation reaction. The introduction of acetyl group makes it both hydrophilic and lipophilic (a single hyaluronic acid component itself is “hydrophilic but not lipophilic”), which can exert Double moisturizing, repair cuticle barrier, improve skin elasticity and other bioactive functions, so as to improve dryness, roughness, softness and elasticity. Legend 5: Explants from a 37-year-old Caucasian donor were used for testing: unused samples, 1% standard hyaluronic acid, and 1% PrimalHyalTMUltrafiller. Experiments prove: PrimalHyal™ Ultrafiller penetrates deeper into the skin than standard acetylated hyaluronic acid. The information comes from raw material suppliers. Figure Note 6: Using VISIA®CR2.3 for profilometry, observe the changes in the length and number of wrinkles after 1 hour and 6 hours. After 1 hour, there is a significant effect of smoothing crow’s feet by 8.7% compared with the control group. After 6 hours Significantly reduces the number of deeper wrinkles by 26.5%. The information comes from raw material suppliers. Legend 7: PrimalHyalTMUltrafiller and standard hyaluronidase were mixed (8UI/mL). Molecular weights were measured by high pressure liquid chromatography after 16 hours. Experiments show: PrimalHyalTM Ultrafiller shows high resistance, only 7% degradation rate. The half-life of the raw material PrimalHyalTM Ultrafiller is 13 times longer than that of ordinary hyaluronic acid. The information comes from raw material suppliers and the Internet. In terms of technology, CEMOY has innovated and upgraded the penetration model, which is enhanced by liquid crystal emulsification technology, which simulates the structure of human skin, increases penetration, revitalizes ingredients, and smoothes deep potential wrinkles. Step 2: Focus on visible lines on the epidermis 3 major anti-aging ingredients are added layer by layer to iron out visible lines. 1. Dilute static lines around the eyes.“Blue Girlfriend” eye cream incorporates the patented collagen peptide (palmitoyl tripeptide-5) known as the “skin accelerator”, which accelerates the metabolism of epidermal cells around the eyes, and promotes collagen (type I, type II) by increasing the activity of stromal cells and type IV) synthesis and extracellular matrix protein generation, through the double mechanism of filling the hollow core of the fiber network and slowing down the degradation of collagen, it can smooth out static lines such as dry lines under the eyes and corner lines. 2 Dilute expression lines.Special addition of plant extracts of spirulina. Natural pure and finely refined spirulina extract, rich in alkylamides, is considered to be a natural substitute for botulinum toxin (Botox), achieving botulinum toxin-like and relaxing muscle contraction effects, thereby reducing expression lines. Three elastics to dilute stubborn lines.CEMOY also added adenosine, an ingredient known as a “line carving expert”, to this eye cream to stimulate collagen production, improve collagen and skin elasticity, and “support” stubborn lines and sunken eye sockets. In addition, adenosine can also inhibit the activity of B16 melanocytes, promote the formation of cell energy ATP, and maintain cell vitality. Step 3: Luxury protection against future lines At the beginning of the establishment of the brand, CEMOY has always adhered to the art of holistic formula, and implemented it into product research and development, insisting on the integration of natural extraction and cutting-edge biotechnology, and improving product efficacy with precise proportioning. CEMOY draws inspiration from the sincere companionship and friendship between girlfriends, and embarks on a journey of “exploring youth together with skin and scientific ingredients” of the Opal Platinum Blush® family. The new eye cream continues the family’s blue energy and uses the classic luxury ingredient North American Karama of the series. Sihu cyanobacteria extract, compounded with earth ocean water from Nomuti Island, France, according to the experimental data of the raw material supplier: the earth ocean water is rich in minerals and trace elements 1930 times higher than seawater, strengthens the minerals needed by the skin, and reduces inflammation Factors, soothe the skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and take the first step in anti-wrinkle around the eyes. CEMOY Australia Platinum Blue Shine ® eye cream is now on the market, “blue energy” is coming, let TA become your close friend “blue girlfriend” for a long time. CEMOY INSPIRATION OF BEAUTY CEMOY is an international professional skin care brand from Australia Brand meaning SEE MORE, SEE ME Born of love, come to create the most beautiful Based on nature, constantly breaking through and innovating, integrating natural extraction with cutting-edge biotechnology Strict quality inspection standards and exquisite production technology create products with high quality and remarkable effects Starting from Australia, CEMOY is committed to building a global business map Stores now cover China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and other countries The brand covers more than 1,000 pharmacies across Australia, and the first global boutique flagship store is opened in Sydney CBD WESTFIELD Opened China‘s first boutique experience store in Beijing Galeries Lafayette In the Japanese market, CEMOY has settled in the high-end department store Tokyo Isetan, COSME Tokyo flagship store, ANA, chain pharmacies, etc. As an international and diversified skin care brand with global vision Not only for beauty, but also for a brave and connotative way of life and attitude May every woman see more of the world and a better self CEMOY, FOR THOSE WHO DARE TO SEE MORE

