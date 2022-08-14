Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 13th. Title: The One-China Principle is the Universal Consensus of the International Community——People from many countries spoke highly of the white paper “The Taiwan Question and China‘s Reunification in the New Era”

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council released a white paper titled “The Taiwan Issue and China‘s Reunification in the New Era” on the 10th. People from many countries said that Taiwan is a part of China, and the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community. This white paper demonstrates China‘s firm will and determination to pursue national reunification.

Rafael Quintero, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, said that China‘s publication of the white paper “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Unification in the New Era” shows China‘s firm determination to advance the process of national reunification. He pointed out: “To understand the Taiwan issue, we must start from the real history. Taiwan has been a part of China since ancient times, and the basic norms of international relations should be observed.”

Kwon Ki-sik, president of the Korea-China City Friendship Association, believes that the white paper clearly expresses China‘s position and policy on promoting national reunification. “Today, China‘s national strength is growing, its international influence is rising, and it has the confidence and ability to solve the Taiwan issue.

Ong Shi Kit, chairman of Malaysia’s Center for New Asia Strategic Studies, said the US is increasingly anxious, and the Taiwan issue has long been used by the US as a geopolitical tool to contain China. He pointed out that the release of the white paper is timely and necessary, and that the Taiwan issue is China‘s internal affairs, which should be resolved by the Chinese themselves.

Lubinga, deputy secretary for international relations of Tanzania’s ruling Revolutionary Party, issued a statement on behalf of the party, saying that the Revolutionary Party has always supported the one-China principle and supported China on the Taiwan issue against provocations by external forces. Taiwan is a part of China and resolutely opposes any attempt to split China.

Former Croatian President Josipovic pointed out that Taiwan is a part of China and supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Croatia has always firmly adhered to the one-China policy.

Asane Mbengue, president of the African Federation of Friendship Associations with China, read from the white paper China‘s sincerity in striving for peaceful reunification and its determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Mbengue said that the Federation of African-China Friendship Associations firmly supports the one-China principle, emphasizing that behaviors that violate this principle are dangerous.

Andrei Shvydov, editor-in-chief of Latvia’s “Today”, told reporters that the release of the white paper was very timely and demonstrated China‘s consistent position with reason. Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and a large number of international documents have fully proved that the one-China principle is clear in law and facts and cannot be misinterpreted.

Hamza Olayan, a Lebanese writer and media personality living in Kuwait, believes that the white paper systematically states that Taiwan was, is and will be part of China, and that China‘s opposition to separatist acts is legitimate and legitimate.

Veronica Saraswati, a researcher at the Indonesian Center for International Strategic Studies, pointed out that Taiwan is a part of China, and all countries in the world should respect and support China‘s efforts to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Taiwan issue cannot be a reason for foreign forces to interfere in China‘s internal affairs or tool.

“Some external forces are trying to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, support the “Taiwan independence” separatists, and attempt to undermine regional peace, tranquility and economic development.” Joseph Mathews, a senior professor at Belta International University in Cambodia, pointed out that Taiwan is a part of China, “with Taiwan’s plan to control China is doomed to fail.

