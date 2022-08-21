Home World The toll of the victims of the attack on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu rises to 30
The toll of the victims of the attack on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu rises to 30

by admin
The toll of the victims of the attack on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu rises to 30

The Somali authorities’ latest official toll from Friday’s assault on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu is 30 dead. The attack was carried out by the terrorists of the Al Shabaab group, linked to Al Qaeda, which instead speaks of 40 dead and 70 injured. The Somali government has not yet published a final report with the total number of victims. The assault is unprecedented in recent months and would be the first of its scale launched by Al Shabaab in the capital since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in early June.

The Somali authorities on Sunday seem to have put an end to the terrorist attack. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the gunmen who stormed the hotel on Friday night. Ismail Abdi, the hotel manager, told The Associated Press that while the siege is over, security forces are still working to clear the area.

During the attack, after some explosions there was a violent fire fight between the security forces and jihadist terrorists. “We broke into the hotel and neutralized the terrorists who had taken refuge with hostages in one room. Most of the people were saved, ”an official said immediately after the attack.

