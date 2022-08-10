Russia has called for a meeting of the UN Security Council on the recent Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the catastrophic consequences that could entail. In the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, the bombing of the Nikopol district caused at least 11 deaths and 13 injuries.
-
Kiev, we have nothing to do with explosions in the Crimea
The government of Kiev declares itself extraneous to the explosions that took place yesterday at a Russian military base in Crimea. Responding to a question directed to Dozhd online TV, Mykhailo Podolyak, an influential advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, denied any wrongdoing. “Of course not. What do we have to do with this? ”, His words.
-
Intelligence Gb, Russian forces divided between offensive in Donbass and defense in the South
Russian forces engaged in the field in Ukraine they are facing “two competing priorities”, namely “reinforcing the offensive in the Donbass and – at the same time – strengthening the defenses against the Ukrainian counterattack in the South”. This is what British Intelligence explains in its daily bulletin on the progress of the conflict.
Russia would also have formed a new infantry battalion based at Mill in the Nizhny Novgorod region. It would be formed for the most part by volunteers but it will hardly reach 15-20 thousand units, a standard measure for a battalion, given that – according to the British 007 – membership would be “poor”.
-
Bombing during the night in Dnipro, at least 11 dead
In the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk it was a “tragic night”. Local governor Valentin Reznichenko writes on telegram. The bombing of the Nikopol district in fact caused at least 11 deaths and 13 injuries. “They deliberately hit on residential areas and secretly when people slept in their homes,” he denounced. In particular, it was Marhanets who ended up under the Russian attack, where there are 10 dead and 11 injured, seven of which seriously. The Ukrainian media reported it.