Intelligence Gb, Russian forces divided between offensive in Donbass and defense in the South





Russian forces engaged in the field in Ukraine they are facing “two competing priorities”, namely “reinforcing the offensive in the Donbass and – at the same time – strengthening the defenses against the Ukrainian counterattack in the South”. This is what British Intelligence explains in its daily bulletin on the progress of the conflict.

Russia would also have formed a new infantry battalion based at Mill in the Nizhny Novgorod region. It would be formed for the most part by volunteers but it will hardly reach 15-20 thousand units, a standard measure for a battalion, given that – according to the British 007 – membership would be “poor”.