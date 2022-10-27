Listen to the audio version of the article

China “is ready to collaborate with the US to find the right way to get along in the new era on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.” This was stated by President Xi Jinping, at the head of the Chinese Communist Party with a third and unprecedented mandate entrusted to him on Sunday, in a message read at the annual gala dinner of the National Committee on Us-China Relations at the Plaza in New York, according to the state network CCTV . In mid-November, on the occasion of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia, Xi could have the first face-to-face in person with US President Joe Biden.

China and the United States must “find a way to get along” to safeguard peace and development in the world that “today is neither peaceful nor peaceful,” Xi wrote in a congratulatory letter to the non-profit organization, in what are his first observations after the 20th National Congress of the CCP. “As great powers, strengthening communication and cooperation between China and the United States will help increase global stability and certainty and promote world peace and development,” added the Chinese president. In this way “it will not only be good for both countries, but also for the world,” Xi wrote.

China and the United States have clashed in recent years over issues ranging from technology to Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan to repression in Hong Kong and rights violations in Xinjiang. Washington also accused Beijing of providing diplomatic cover for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finally, the Biden administration this month defined China as the only “competitor” of the United States “with the intent of reshaping the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to bring ahead of this goal “.