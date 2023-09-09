Xming V1 Ultra first native 4K LCD home theater projector

Xming This probably doesn’t tell you much but this Chinese brand is a subsidiary of Formovie which itself is a company in the Mi ecosystem created jointly by Appotronics Technology and Xiaomi Technology.

Xming Projectors has just launched two new projectors: the Xming V1 Smart Projector (1080p) and the Xming V1 Ultra 4K, the first home cinema projector with LCD panel with native 4K resolution!

Xming V1 ULTRA 4K

While Texas Instruments and its DMD chips are widely used in the production of smart projectors from China, the choice to develop a 5-inch LCD panel with native 4K resolution is certainly aimed at countering this quasi-monopoly and lowering the prices of micro mirror chips. To be completely precise, this is UHD (3084 x 2160) resolution and not 4K (4096 x 2160).

Two manufacturers are stepping into the breach: Xming (Formovie) and Philips Projection with a future NPX926. These models will be “illuminated“by LEDs

Philips NPX926

I have already offered you tests of LED LCD projectors at Dangbei (EmotTN n1) or at Wambo (T6 Max) but they were limited to Full HD resolutions. This announcement of the release of native 4K LCD projectors is therefore quite a surprise, especially since these are models which will be marketed for less than €1000. I will therefore be following this announcement very closely.

