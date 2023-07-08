A barrage of strikes and disruptions in sight, trains and planes at risk: on July 13, Trenitalia and Italo staff went on strike. The 15th that of the airports

More strikes coming in the transport sector next week. On Thursday, the protest will involve Trenitalia and Italo staff, while on Saturday 15 July it will be the turn of airport ground staff, handling and check-in services, who will stop for eight hours, from 10 to 18, as the the latter has expired for six years. On the same day on Saturday, the pilots of Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, and the pilots and flight attendants of Vueling will also cross arms. This is what we learn from union sources.

The stop of Trenitalia and Italo staff. Times and reasons

Inconvenience in sight for those who will travel by train on July 13th. The trade unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie have proclaimed a national strike by Trenitalia and Italo Ntv personnel from 3.00 on Thursday 13 July to 2.00 on Friday 14 July. The strike, warns Trenitalia on the Fsnews website, could have a significant impact on railway traffic and lead to total and partial cancellations of Trenitalia’s Frecce, Intercity and regional trains. The effects, in terms of cancellations and delays, may occur even earlier and extend beyond the time the strike ends. Taking into account the possible important repercussions on the service, Trenitalia invites all passengers to inquire before going to the station.

During the strike, the national journeys listed in the specific tables of trains to be insured in the event of a strike will be guaranteed, as well as regional trains in the commuter slots (6.00-9.00 and 18.00-21.00), which can be consulted in the section Trains guaranteed in the event of a strike of the Trenitalia website. The trade unions indicated the reasons behind the protest in the communication calling for the strike sent to the Guarantee Commission on 22 June, after nothing happened in the confrontation with the two companies. In the case of Trenitalia, the union organizations ask, among other things, for the unilateral actions put in place to be withdrawn, such as «changes in the organization of work shift times and crew composition; payment of ad personam checks; regulatory forcing; implant lattice modifications; excessive use of overtime work.

Furthermore, the unions report, “similar criticalities are recorded in the maintenance, sales-assistance and office sectors which, for some time, have been awaiting a reorganization of activities that takes into account a suitable introduction of new resources and the relaunch of technological and digital investments of the workstations that reward professional growth based on objective parameters linked to a defined and measurable training/professional path».

As for the strike by Italo’s staff, also proclaimed for 13 July, for the trade unions “the necessary progress has not been found with respect to the resolution of the dispute”. In particular, they explain, «there remains a significant distance between the parties, with specific reference to an insufficiency of the economic proposal presented by the company, in relation to a fair appreciation of the variable salary elements, even when connected to the flexibility required by the company; the unavailability of the company, with respect to the proposal made by the union for a redefinition of the calculation of the average weekly working time (38 hours) for crew personnel on a monthly basis and not on a quarterly basis, in line with the provisions of the Maf National Collective Labor Agreement 2022; the company’s unavailability to concretely define a process of remodulation of the summer holiday period in line with what was established in the contract (June 15 – September 15 and not like the current June 1 – September 30)».

