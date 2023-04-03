Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Economy has entrusted Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Bnp Paribas, BofA Securities Europe, Credit Agricole Bank and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services Banca per le Imprese with the mandate for the syndicated placement of a new Green BTP expiring on 30 October 2031.

Green BTPs are Italian government bonds dedicated to financing environmentally sustainable government expenditure in the following categories: renewable sources for the production of electricity and heat; energy efficiency; transport; pollution prevention and control and circular energy; protection of the environment and biological diversity; research. The transaction will be completed in the near future, depending on market conditions.

All other Government Bond Specialists will be invited as co-lead managers. The net proceeds of the issue will be used in accordance with the criteria set out in the “Reference framework for the issuance of green government bonds” in relation to the six environmental objectives outlined by the European Taxonomy of Sustainable Activities and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.