Home Business A new 8-year green BTP is coming
Business

A new 8-year green BTP is coming

by admin
A new 8-year green BTP is coming

The Ministry of Economy has entrusted Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Bnp Paribas, BofA Securities Europe, Credit Agricole Bank and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services Banca per le Imprese with the mandate for the syndicated placement of a new Green BTP expiring on 30 October 2031.

Green BTPs are Italian government bonds dedicated to financing environmentally sustainable government expenditure in the following categories: renewable sources for the production of electricity and heat; energy efficiency; transport; pollution prevention and control and circular energy; protection of the environment and biological diversity; research. The transaction will be completed in the near future, depending on market conditions.

All other Government Bond Specialists will be invited as co-lead managers. The net proceeds of the issue will be used in accordance with the criteria set out in the “Reference framework for the issuance of green government bonds” in relation to the six environmental objectives outlined by the European Taxonomy of Sustainable Activities and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Find out more
See also  Bayi Iron and Steel: intends to grant no more than 22.972 million restricted stocks to incentive objects_ 东方 Fortune.com

You may also like

Russia – IAEA chief travels to Kaliningrad for...

From Finland signal to Meloni: he must unite...

The rise and fall of wealth managers for...

Mazziero, public debt towards new records. Beware of...

Standard Chartered Bank predicts that the probability of...

Car rental, UnipolRental grows by incorporating Sifà

The traffic light gives away a chance of...

Lombardy postpones the irrigation of fields

Investor: “Business Angels are not just about profit”

Meloni: “The government is thinking about a Made...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy