Acciaierie d’Italia “opens” to a new agreement with the government on the former Ilva

Steelworks of Italy: “new agreement with the government”

Acciaierie d’Italia, the former Ilva, extends its hand to the government and reassures suppliers and customers on the regular “continuation of company activities”. In a statement, the group participated by ArcelorMittal e Invitalia “confirms its commitment to defining a new collaboration agreement with Italian institutions for the next phase of development of the company”.

The extraordinary administration denied

Acciaierie d’Italia also denies “any initiative underway for activation in the next few hours of the procedure Extraordinary Administration as devoid of any foundation“. The company “does not comment on the news reported on the company’s performance but reassures its employees, suppliers, creditors and customers about the continuation of company activities“. The reference is to press reports on the forthcoming activation of extraordinary administration for Acciaierie d’Italia, in light of the financial difficulties facing the company.

Tensions in the government

According to what has been reconstructed, the hypothesis of an appeal to extraordinary administration would have been evaluated already in recent months. Also in light of the stalemate that has arisen between the public shareholder Invitalia and ArcelorMittal. And of the accusations launched by Invitalia representatives on the management of the group. Culminate with the president Franco Bernabè (indicated by Invitalia) which has placed its mandate back in the hands of the executive.

There was no shortage of tension within the government over the former Ilva dossier. In recent weeks, the prime minister Giorgia Meloni had entrusted the file to the Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and to the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto. Effectively taking it away from the Minister of Made In Italy, Adolfo Urso. The Minister of Defense also spoke yesterday, Guido Crosetto, attacking the management of the facilities. “’Private’ comment – ​​began Crosetto on X – I read the interview with the CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, Morselli. He describes the former Ilva: ‘more beautiful, powerful and stronger than 4 years ago’. Nice story. Then there is reality. Blast furnaces closed, layoffs, workers on strike, declining production, desperate suppliers“.

Gas supplies to the plants

It is clear that the situation is not at all simple. There resolution of the Arera which granted the plants the “default” supply of gas by Snam expired on 30 September. At the moment there are no extension measures, although reassurances have arrived from the government also in this sense.

The EU commissioner for regional policy is scheduled to visit Taranto on Friday 6 October, Elisa Ferreira. It will be an opportunity to address the topic of the use of the 800 million euros of the “Just transition fund” program, a fund intended for redevelopment interventions in the area around the former steelworks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

