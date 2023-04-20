According to the heating association, there is a shortage of 60,000 installers in Germany

The traffic light wants to modernize heating systems, but there is a lack of 60,000 skilled workers. getty images / sestovic

The Central Association for Sanitary Heating estimates that there is a shortage of around 60,000 heating installers in Germany. According to General Manager Helmut Bramann, the law on replacing the heating system, which was passed on Wednesday, is no cause for concern. The need for additional training for specialists is not very high, since a lot of what you need to know about installing a heat pump has long been known to the companies.

According to estimates by the Central Association for Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning, there is currently a shortage of around 60,000 heating installers in Germany. This number is obtained if you want to serve all markets and not just concentrate on installing new heating systems, said the general manager Helmut Bramann to the newspapers of the Funke media group on Thursday.

So far, the plumbing and heating companies have modernized around 900,000 heating systems every year and rebuilt around 1.2 million bathrooms. “Barrier-free bathrooms in an aging society – the demand for this will increase significantly over the next few years,” explained Bramann. According to estimates by the central association, almost 400,000 people were employed in this trade last year.

“Installing a heat pump is not rocket science”

Bramann believes that the heating replacement law that was passed on Wednesday is no cause for concern: "Installing a heat pump is not rocket science. A lot of what you need to know to install a heat pump has long been known to the companies and is also taught during training." There is also a wide range of training courses that many companies also accept. "So the need for additional training for specialists is not as dramatic as one might initially think."

The boss of the heat pump manufacturer Vaillant, Norbert Schiedeck, thinks it makes sense to install these systems in most houses. “We assume that up to 70 percent of the buildings in Europe can be heated with heat pumps without major conversion,” Schiedeck told the “Rheinische Post” on Thursday. “Additional measures are necessary for the other buildings. Depending on the energetic condition of the building, this can range from replacing just a few radiators to insulating the building.”

dpa/ aha