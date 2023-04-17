Africa: the agricultural products of the continent in the spotlight at the next edition of Macfrut

A pavilion at the next edition of Macfrut will be entirely dedicated to Africa, the fruit and vegetable fair scheduled from 3 to 5 May at the Rimini Expo Centre.

In total, there will be 19 countries present, some of which with a large number of companies following as in the case of Ghana (30 companies), Egypt (22), Nigeria (10), Algeria (10).

Presented in Rome, the 40th edition of the fair will more generally be characterized by a high rate of international attendance, the result of teamwork conducted by Macfrut together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ice Agency which has seen 50 international Macfrut presentations around the world (20 face-to-face, 30 streaming).

The absolute protagonist of the fair will obviously be fruit and vegetables, a key sector of the Italian agri-food sector, as emerges from the Ismea data: it represents a quarter of national agricultural production with 1.2 million hectares cultivated with fruit and vegetables, for 300,000 companies involved. In 2022 Italy produced around 25 million tons of fruit and vegetables, a figure in line with the previous year. The value of fruit and vegetable production at the agricultural stage amounts to around 15 billion euros, while exports in 2022 exceeded 10 billion euros (fresh and processed). The trade balance balance is +2,762 million euros. If we consider not only production but the entire supply chain, such as technologies, packaging and related services – and Macfrut is a representative fair of all the links that go from the field to the table – the overall value of the sector doubles. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

