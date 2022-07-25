MILANO – The new aid decree on which the outgoing government is working could also include the cut in VAT on some products. This was anticipated by the deputy minister of the economy Laura Castelli. “It is a concrete plan and possibly alternative or additional to 200 euros – she told Radio 24 to those who asked her if in the aid decree these hypotheses are being considered – the costs of both measures and above all which are the most impacting are being evaluated. on the life of Italians, we will intervene in this sense in the July decree “. Also according to Castelli, the new provision should have a “range” of 12-13 billion. “It is a possible figure, very close to reality. If the government had not fallen, we probably would have made this July decree and other interventions before the budget law. It is not a deficit measure anyway,” he said.

In the new aid decree – as reported by theAnsa – it is also considered to include a new extension of the cut of 30 cents in excise duties on fuels. The discount has recently been extended until August 21st and could now be extended by forty days until the end of September. At first it seemed that the extension would not have been included in this provision, since it can still be done with an interministerial decree close to the deadline