Air France-KLM: doubling of profits in the second quarter

In the second quarter of 2023, Air France-KLM doubled its profits, reaching a record figure of 604 million euros. A remarkable result, obtained thanks to a travel demand that remains high despite the current inflationary context.

The aircraft industry giant posted a record operating margin of 9.6% during the reporting period. Furthermore, turnover increased by 13.7% compared to the same period of 2022, reaching 7.6 billion euros. A significant increase which confirms the solidity of the group’s business model.

Group CEO Benjamin Smith commented positively on these results. “We delivered another run of solid results in the second quarter of 2023. Despite inflation, we saw double-digit growth in our revenues and a record operating margin,” Smith said. He also stressed that “the launch of new award-winning products in our airlines continues unabated”. This testifies to the unconditional commitment of the group’s employees, whom Smith wanted to thank for their contribution.

