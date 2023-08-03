Airline is heading for one of its most successful years

In addition, the bottlenecks after Corona have been eliminated, customers are more willing to travel than ever. There is a great willingness to pay higher prices in view of the limited supply: Many book premium economy or business class. “Our average yields are almost a quarter higher than in 2019,” says Spohr happily shortly before Easter. He is certain: “The best years are yet to come.” There are “more and more consumers who buy luxury goods, regardless of economic development”. So the supply would remain smaller than the demand in the future, Airbus and Boeing could not deliver enough new machines. And even airlines that get new jets would hardly grow because spare parts were missing or airports didn’t have enough staff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

