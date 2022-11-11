Home Business Aiways, the Chinese brand expands the Technical Center in Munich
Aiways founded just five years ago is a manufacturer based in Shanghai, but also in Europe in Munich, Germany, the most important European car market It was the first Chinese startup to launch an electric SUV in the Old Continent, the U5 which debuted in 2020, while the next model for Europe will be the U6 electric suv-coupe. Like other Chinese brands ready to expand on the European market Aiways is gearing up to make the activities of the European Technical Center in Munich more efficient.

Il Technical Center guided by Zeeshan Shaikh

In order to adapt the vehicles to the European market Aiways uses the Technical Center located in Munich and is directed by the engineer Zeeshan Shaikh. Shaikh’s international team, which has gained expertise in the automotive sector first in PSA and more recently also in BMW, is made up of about 30 engineers, technicians and product managers who collaborate with after-sales specialists. They are responsible for adapting the new Aiways for Europe and updating those on sale.

Efficiency and intercontinental collaboration

At Aiways’ European headquarters in Munich, all departments are coordinated with each other, which results in fast pace and high efficiency. The time difference compared to colleagues in Shanghai is also optimally exploited. An example? New data processed in China is sent to Europe at the end of the working day, so that validation and testing can be performed in Munich the next day. The working method based on intercontinental collaboration is suitable for a rapidly growing range.

Aiways ready to offer a new model per year

After the comforting results of the Aiways U5 SUV, the U6 SUV-coupé is, as mentioned, the second Aiways model making its debut in Europe. Aiways foresees the introduction of a new model or a revised version per year, which will result in an acceleration of the activity of the Munich office.

