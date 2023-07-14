Allianz: “Allianz X” – the misjudged success of Oliver Bäte

Formally, Allianz X is just a tiny part of Munich’s huge insurance empire. With almost 160,000 employees and more than 120 million customers in 70 countries, Allianz is one of the top German global corporations. Nevertheless, attention is paid to the mission of the branch founded in 2013, which to date has invested around two billion euros in a good 30 young companies that want to stir up the financial sector with technological innovations. This is mainly due to CEO Oliver Bäte. The former McKinsey consultant is one of the top executives with a particularly disruptive spirit. Especially at the beginning of his term in office, he extensively described the threat potential of digital attackers.

Since then, Bäte has repeatedly made new attempts to exorcise the inertia of the essentially conservative Allianz group. The Sturm-und-Drang boss is still not well received by many today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

