- Credit Suisse published its 2022 annual report with a slight delay.
- After the conclusion of the talks with the US authorities, the big bank confirms the results for the 2022 financial year as published in February.
- The Board of Directors will receive compensation totaling CHF 10.4 million. In the previous year it was 13 million Swiss francs.
The publication of the annual report was actually announced for March 9th. However, the publication was postponed due to comments from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which initially wanted to clarify the big bank in more detail.
