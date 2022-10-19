Home Business Antitrust investigation, Iren: customer protection is the company’s priority
Antitrust investigation, Iren: customer protection is the company’s priority

In relation to the communication of the initiation of the investigation procedure against numerous energy companies by the Competition and Market Authority for alleged unilateral unilateral changes in the price of electricity and natural gas supply, Iren declares itself at the complete disposal of the Authority to demonstrate how the company’s work has been compliant with current regulations but above all to protect its customers in this difficult period of sharp increase in energy costs.

Iren recalls that it immediately adapted to the regulations included in the Bis Aid Decree, which provided for the termination of unilateral contract changes, and also proposed an adjustment of the price only to customers in the expiry of the contractual conditions, leaving the usual term of 90 days. to accept the changes or not.

“Iren is confident that it will be able to provide the Authority with all the elements necessary for defining the overall framework functional to a more complete and in-depth examination”, reads a note from the utility which reiterates that, in an unprecedented context of difficulties related to he exceptional onerousness and volatility of commodity prices on wholesale markets, all the actions taken have been implemented with the aim of protecting its customers, it is trying to offer them the best possible contractual conditions.

