A few days ago, some “careful” netizens suddenly discovered a major bug on Apple’s official website.

On the page of purchasing iPhone SE 3, select other brands to deduct the purchase,If you choose the Redmi 10A model, you will be deducted 3,000 yuan, and the starting price is only 499 yuan.

From the price point of view, this time it should be that the discount information was set incorrectly, and the original deduction amount is likely to be 300 yuan.

In the past, Apple fixed bugs very quickly, but this time the bug has not been fixed as of press time, and many netizens have placed orders at this price.

Because the price of Redmi 10A is only 699 yuan, even if you buy a brand new machine to deduct it, you can get an entry-level 64GB iPhone SE 3 for only 1198 yuan.

The biggest highlight of the iPhone SE 3 is that it is equipped with an A15 bionic chip, which is the same model as the iPhone 13 series.The chip adopts TSMC’s 5nm process and consists of 2 high-performance cores and 4 energy-efficient cores, which can provide an extremely powerful performance experience.

Although the size of the iPhone SE 3 is small, it is completely sufficient as a backup machine or as a gift to parents and elders.

However, according to Apple’s previous operations for handling similar bugs, Apple will not deliver the goods for you with such a big loophole, but will directly cancel the order, which is also one of the “overlord clauses”.