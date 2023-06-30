Are ETECSA Promotions Really Convenient? Comparing Cubacel Recharges to the Informal Market

Title: Are ETECSA’s Promotions Truly Convenient? Cuban Telecommunications Company Faces Scrutiny

Subtitle: Considerations for Supporting Family and Friends in Cuba

The Cuban Telecommunications Company, ETECSA, has been offering up to two international recharge promotions per month with the aim of boosting its profits through “more convenient offers.” However, concerns have emerged regarding the actual convenience of these promotions for customers.

Typically, these promotions include additional balance along with added services such as Internet browsing, SMS, or calling minutes. For instance, one offer might provide “5x Cubacel credit + 25 GB + unlimited nighttime internet for 500 CUP”.

But a critical question arises: could these ETECSA promotions be as desirable as they initially seem?

When an individual living abroad sends a payment of 500 CUP, which is approximately 21 USD, their relative or friend in Cuba receives a recharge of 2,500 CUP and 25 GB of Internet. Nevertheless, it is worth considering that the 21 USD sent to Cuba could potentially be sold on the informal market at the current exchange rate of 205 CUP per USD. This exchange rate means that the recipient could potentially obtain 4,305 CUP in return for those 21 USD.

With this considerable amount, several plans offering greater benefits could be acquired. For example:

– In the informal market scenario, the recipient could get 8 “Plan Extra” packages worth 500 CUP each. These packages would include a total of 64 GB of internet data (28 GB + 36 GB LTE), 2400 MB of national data, 600 minutes, and 480 SMS. Additionally, they would still have a balance of 305 CUP remaining.

Moreover, even if the exchange is made in the official currency market, such as CADECAS or banks, the potential benefits remain considerable:

– In the official currency market scenario, the 21 USD could be exchanged for approximately 2520 CUP. With this amount, the recipient could afford 5 “Plan Extra” packages worth 500 CUP each. These packages would offer a total of 40 GB of internet data (17.5 GB + 22.5 GB), 1500 MB of national data, 375 minutes, and 400 SMS.

In conclusion, it seems that sending dollars, euros, or other currencies to Cuba may be more advantageous than simply recharging Cubacel. These considerations are crucial when making decisions about supporting family or friends in Cuba.

It is important for individuals to carefully analyze the available options to ensure that the assistance provided is truly beneficial and meets the needs of their loved ones in Cuba.

