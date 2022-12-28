Positive Asian stock markets, following the news relating to the decision of the Beijing government to end the quarantine obligation for incoming tourists, starting from next January 8th.

The Chinese authorities have also downgraded the alert level of the Covid pandemic from Category A to Category B.

Today the Hong Kong stock exchange is closed, as are those of Australia and New Zealand.

Tokyo stocks finished today’s session slightly higher, with the Nikkei 225 index gaining just 0.16%.

Futures on the main US stock indexes were positive on Wall Street: those on the Dow Jones rose by 0.51%, those on the Nasdaq by 0.72%, while those on the S&P 500 increased by 0.64%.