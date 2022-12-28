Home Business Asia stocks positive, China cancels quarantine for incoming tourists. Solid US futures
Business

Asia stocks positive, China cancels quarantine for incoming tourists. Solid US futures

by admin
Asia stocks positive, China cancels quarantine for incoming tourists. Solid US futures

Positive Asian stock markets, following the news relating to the decision of the Beijing government to end the quarantine obligation for incoming tourists, starting from next January 8th.

The Chinese authorities have also downgraded the alert level of the Covid pandemic from Category A to Category B.

Today the Hong Kong stock exchange is closed, as are those of Australia and New Zealand.

Tokyo stocks finished today’s session slightly higher, with the Nikkei 225 index gaining just 0.16%.

Futures on the main US stock indexes were positive on Wall Street: those on the Dow Jones rose by 0.51%, those on the Nasdaq by 0.72%, while those on the S&P 500 increased by 0.64%.

See also  Lixun Precision plans to implement a huge increase of 13.5 billion yuan: involving smart cars, consumer electronics, etc. – Hardware – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Redmi K60 Pro hands-on: 2K Chinese screen and...

The central parity rate of RMB against the...

Japan: Retail sales up for ninth consecutive month....

վǩԶʯunk ԴгӰ켸Σ _йҾŻ

European stocks up after the Christmas break

Piazza Affari toned up after the Christmas holidays....

The big bull stocks soared by more than...

IDNTT continues buyback reaching 1.30% of the share...

World Economic Situation in 2022: A Global Inflation...

Cellularline continues buyback. Reached 4.74% of the share...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy