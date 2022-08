The Italian Treasury today placed 7 billion euros in one-year Bots, with rising yields. In detail, 7 billion Bots at 367 days (maturity August 14, 2023) were assigned with a simple weighted average yield of + 0.994%, up 27 basis points compared to the previous auction. The demand was € 9.583 billion, with a coverage ratio of 1.37.

As of 12-08-2022 the total number of BOTs in circulation is equal to Euro 108,455,083,000.