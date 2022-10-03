Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Transport communicates a “partial” figure relating to car registrations in September, which will be finalized and announced on 6 October. However, registrations of new cars amounted to 108,247, 2.8% more than in the same month of the previous year. A series of telematic connectivity problems to the services provided by the Department of Sustainable Mobility would be at the origin of the problem, with volumes still partial for the past month, specifies the ministry.

The data recorded, although partial, nevertheless confirms the turnaround recorded last month, to which the new family of operating incentives from last spring certainly contributed. In the coming weeks, the increase in incentives for cars purchased by car rental companies, previously excluded from the application of Eco-bonuses, will also contribute to the trend of slightly recovering volumes. The Dpcm launched on 5 August in fact provides for the recognition of the bonus, albeit reduced, also to companies that purchase cars with reduced CO2 emissions. The amount of incentives for the full electric and hybrid models with emissions from 0 to 20 and from 21 to 60 grams per kilometer is still substantial, respectively equal to 164 and 192 million euros for the two categories of cars.

Alongside the volumes of registrations of new cars, Mims also highlights the trend in changes of ownership for used cars: in September there were 388,414, 29.2% more than a year ago and in absolute value almost four times compared to the registration of new cars. “The global volume of monthly sales, equal to 496,661, involved 21.79% of new cars and 78.21% of used cars,” Mims underlines in its note. A sign of the times, given the difficulties and delays in the delivery of new cars due to the shortage of semiconductors and electronic components in the vehicle assembly phase. The Fiat Panda, however, is confirmed as the best-selling in Italy with over 7,300 units purchased. In second position, with half the volumes, the Lancia Ypsilon appears, in third position the Fiat 500.