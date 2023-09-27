Home » Average Gasoline Prices in Florida Decrease to $3.61 per Gallon, Despite High Oil Prices
Gasoline prices in Florida have dropped to an average of $3.61 per gallon, which is 14 cents lower than a month ago and 24 cents lower than the highest price recorded on August 17. Despite oil being priced at the highest levels of the year, the decrease in demand from motorists at the end of summer has contributed to the drop in gasoline prices, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesman for The Auto Club Group, AAA. Last Monday, US crude oil reached its highest price of 2023, trading at $91.48 per barrel, but settled at $90.03 at the end of the week. AAA predicts that the fall in gasoline futures by nearly 20 cents per gallon will lead to a decline in retail prices this week. Currently, the average price of gasoline in Miami is $3.62 per gallon. The most expensive gasoline in Florida can be found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, priced at $3.77 per gallon, followed by Naples at $3.69 and Port St. Lucie at $3.66. On the other hand, the cheapest fuel in the state is in Pensacola at $3.40, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.42, and Panama City with an average of $3.46 per gallon.

