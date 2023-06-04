Baiardo to Report: “Berlusconi from Graviano has taken 500 billion”. The shock book

Giletti, Baiardo announces a new book and reveals: “Did Graviano wait to blackmail Berlusconi? There were 500 billion at stake”

More than 500 billion old lire. About 250 million euros. That would be why the boss Joseph Graviano would have waited over twenty years before bringing out the existence of the three alleged Polaroids that would portray Silvio Berlusconi with his and al General of the Carabinieri Francesco Delfino. Or at least this is the latest version by Salvatore Baiardo, fixer of the underworld brothers: Graviano would have invested money, a lot of money in the former prime minister’s empire, and would have wanted to protect them as much as possible. Moreover, this could be one of the burning revelations contained in the announced book of the handyman, “The truths of Baiardo”. In the meantime, the “prophet” ice cream man made this statement during the interview broadcast last night on Report, recorded without his knowledge by Paolo Mondani. Baiardo, pressed by the journalist, unequivocally mimes with his hand the gesture of the money, the reason why Graviano would have all interests in maintaining a good relationship with the former prime minister.

It would be– always according to what emerges from the service of Report – of the money invested by the boss in the empire of Fininvest and Mediaset: “500 billion old lire – says Baiardo in the interview – I justify it. These are important. If they beat him right away, the empire they have there vanishes. They had to be guaranteed.” The empire of the Biscione would have received (a lot) money from the gangs. A sum that would therefore go far beyond the “20 billion” that the fixer had previously said was guaranteed by a private agreement between Berlusconi and the Palermo investors headed by Graviano’s grandfather, Filippo Quartararo. If he had tried to blackmail the Knight by bringing down his company then, according to Baiardo, Graviano would have been the first to burn a billionaire investment. For this reason, from that now distant 1992 we would arrive at 2020: “He hoped to be able to do some things sooner. But then they started squeezing his ass in the European Parliament, to make them move on the obstacle”. Then, in 2020, the decision of blackmail the former prime minister “to make him speed up the old agreements”.

