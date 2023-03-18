Home Business Baidu: analysts satisfied with Ernie Bot, stock rebounds by 13.7% in Hong Kong
Business

Baidu: analysts satisfied with Ernie Bot, stock rebounds by 13.7% in Hong Kong

by admin
Baidu: analysts satisfied with Ernie Bot, stock rebounds by 13.7% in Hong Kong

Strong rebound for Baidu in today’s session, after -6.4% in the previous session. The company had lost ground on the stock market Thursday after the presentation of Ernie Bot, the alternative to ChatGPT developed by the Chinese giant.

Shares closed 13.7% higher in Hong Kong today as brokers and investment houses (including Citigroup and BofA) tested the new AI service and expressed their approval.

On the day of the launch, the founder Robin Li limited himself to showing pre-recorded videos, disappointing the expectations of analysts who had hoped for a more articulated demonstration.

Subsequently, Citigroup and Bank of America have had the opportunity to test the Baidu solution and have been satisfied, noting that it is able to solve complex problems and provide advice, analysis, write documents and generate images.

See also  ChatGpt, EU stakes for artificial intelligence are on the way

You may also like

Bridge over the Strait, Sbarra: “An opportunity to...

CGIL survey: “Almost half of young people don’t...

Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Results changed. One goes...

Slowed down: Tesla sued for defective collision warning

Economic crisis and birth alarm: in Italy over...

ECB in a dilemma – the struggle for...

Salvini does not respond to children gay couples:...

Apple against Donald Trump and racism in Charlottesville

The fate of Credit Suisse is being decided...

Piombino, the regasification terminal will be in port...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy