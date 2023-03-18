Strong rebound for Baidu in today’s session, after -6.4% in the previous session. The company had lost ground on the stock market Thursday after the presentation of Ernie Bot, the alternative to ChatGPT developed by the Chinese giant.

Shares closed 13.7% higher in Hong Kong today as brokers and investment houses (including Citigroup and BofA) tested the new AI service and expressed their approval.

On the day of the launch, the founder Robin Li limited himself to showing pre-recorded videos, disappointing the expectations of analysts who had hoped for a more articulated demonstration.

Subsequently, Citigroup and Bank of America have had the opportunity to test the Baidu solution and have been satisfied, noting that it is able to solve complex problems and provide advice, analysis, write documents and generate images.