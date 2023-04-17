Home » Balneari, Brussels pressuring Italy: solution “within two months”
Business

Balneari, Brussels pressuring Italy: solution “within two months”

by admin
Balneari, Brussels pressuring Italy: solution “within two months”

EU Commission pressing on the Italian government for the “Balneari” question

Brussels is urging Rome to align to the Bolkestein directive also in this field to promote competition in the concessions sector. “The issue – European sources report – needs to be resolved “urgently”. The Commission is ready to send a reasoned opinion by Wednesday, with a request to Italy to comply “within two months”. The President of the Council Giorgia Melonifor its part, it would be “busy to submit proposals to the EU a lot quickly“.

I made a commitment: that anyone who wants to continue the sacrifices of their grandparents and parents, by law will have the right to manage those beaches”, reiterated the deputy premier Matteo Salvini, in an electoral meeting in the province of Lucca. “I believe that not only the economic criterion should be evaluated, otherwise the first multinational on duty arrives and greetings to the seaside resorts ”, Salvini clarified. “We are an autonomous force. The local businesses come first compared to those who come from the other side of the world, this is the principle that is guiding us” he added.

Meanwhile it is waiting for next Thursday a new ruling European Court of Justicewhich will be binding and must therefore be taken into consideration by the government.

A sword of Damocles

Italy risks being deferred to the EU Court of Justice for the extension of the beach concessions, after 28 months of infringement procedure”, reported Riccardo Magisecretary of Più Europa, warning that Italians “will be forced to pay for the anti-competition choices of the government, concerned with defending the interests of a few rather than the good of all”.

See also  In the first half of the year, the number of A-share IPOs doubled, Geely withdrew IPOs, and Youxianmei stocks broke and fell sharply every day (with the latest IPO queuing list)|A shares_Sina Finance_Sina

The Bolkestein Directive, so named after its author, the then Internal Market Commissioner Frits Bolkestein, was enacted in 2006 to regulate the services sector in the common European market, ensure complete liberalization and guarantee competition. The directive aims at ensure free access to the markets and has invested the sector of bathing as well as that of the clinicsthe result of state concessions to be awarded by tender.

(Ticker)

You may also like

Resolution 32 dated 03/04/2023 – Nothing impeding the...

Four unknown stocks that several top funds are...

BDI asks Scholz to speed up

Fioroni buries the Democratic Party: “It’s now reduced...

At the age of 16 he founded a...

Saipem, 2008 tender: full acquittal by the Algiers...

Swiss government hires new advisors for Credit Suisse...

meeting dell’Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Space X: Musk postpones the launch of the...

Little game on Rome’s waste-to-energy plant: so Conte...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy