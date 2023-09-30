Bank of America CEO Confident in Soft Landing for U.S. Economy

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is optimistic about the U.S. economy, stating that a soft landing is on the horizon. Moynihan credits the strength of consumer spending for reversing recession forecasts. He also highlights the robust customer savings and credit quality of Bank of America’s commercial customers.

However, Moynihan warns of a new challenge for the Federal Reserve – not to overdo tightening monetary policy after successfully combating inflation. This cautious approach is necessary to maintain balance.

In addition, Moynihan expresses concerns about the proposed Basel III regulations, which suggest higher capital requirements for U.S. banks. He believes that such rules may hinder the global competitiveness of American banks. This sentiment is echoed by other financial leaders, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, as well as some Federal Reserve governors. Their main concern is the potential limitation on bank lending due to double-counting risk-weighted assets under the proposed rules.

Overall, Moynihan’s confidence in the economy’s soft landing is supported by the strength of consumer spending, customer savings, and credit quality. Nevertheless, caution regarding monetary policy and concerns surrounding the proposed Basel III regulations remain prominent in the banking industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

