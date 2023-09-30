Home » Bank of America CEO Confident in Soft Landing for U.S. Economy
Business

Bank of America CEO Confident in Soft Landing for U.S. Economy

by admin
Bank of America CEO Confident in Soft Landing for U.S. Economy

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is optimistic about the U.S. economy, stating that a soft landing is on the horizon. Moynihan credits the strength of consumer spending for reversing recession forecasts. He also highlights the robust customer savings and credit quality of Bank of America’s commercial customers.

However, Moynihan warns of a new challenge for the Federal Reserve – not to overdo tightening monetary policy after successfully combating inflation. This cautious approach is necessary to maintain balance.

In addition, Moynihan expresses concerns about the proposed Basel III regulations, which suggest higher capital requirements for U.S. banks. He believes that such rules may hinder the global competitiveness of American banks. This sentiment is echoed by other financial leaders, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, as well as some Federal Reserve governors. Their main concern is the potential limitation on bank lending due to double-counting risk-weighted assets under the proposed rules.

Overall, Moynihan’s confidence in the economy’s soft landing is supported by the strength of consumer spending, customer savings, and credit quality. Nevertheless, caution regarding monetary policy and concerns surrounding the proposed Basel III regulations remain prominent in the banking industry.

See also  Why does Feitian Moutai "fall down" in the peak season of liquor consumption? _price

You may also like

Fiumicino, chef fighting but Elisa Isoardi lands: the...

Mixed Performance for U.S. Stock Indexes as Nasdaq...

US union strikes other Ford and GM plants

Exxon Mobil’s Withdrawal from Deep Zone in Guyana:...

Piazza Affari ends at +0.3% on the day...

Tokyo’s Core Inflation Rate Continues to Slow, Affirming...

Microsoft wants to power its AI data centers...

Target Circle Week: Massive Discounts and Exclusive Offers...

BMW R 1300 Gs, what the new German...

3D printer from the Czech Republic – “You...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy