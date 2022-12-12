It is one of the novelties in the Central Bank Supervision agenda for the three-year period 2023-2025
by Gerardo Graziola
The ECB is once again turning on a beacon on bank funding after the end of the long period of abundant and cheap liquidity linked to quantitative easing. This is one of the innovations in the agenda of priorities of Central Bank Supervision for the three-year period 2023-2025 published today on the Frankfurt website.
Shocks, digital, climate
In a post on the Supervisory blog, Mario Quagliarello, senior supervisor, recalls that the international scenario with geopolitical tensions requires banks…
