Home Business Banks, funding returns to the priorities of ECB inspectors. Together with digital and climate
Business

Banks, funding returns to the priorities of ECB inspectors. Together with digital and climate

by admin
Banks, funding returns to the priorities of ECB inspectors. Together with digital and climate

ServiceThe 2023/2025 agenda

It is one of the novelties in the Central Bank Supervision agenda for the three-year period 2023-2025

by Gerardo Graziola

The ECB is once again turning on a beacon on bank funding after the end of the long period of abundant and cheap liquidity linked to quantitative easing. This is one of the innovations in the agenda of priorities of Central Bank Supervision for the three-year period 2023-2025 published today on the Frankfurt website.

Shocks, digital, climate

In a post on the Supervisory blog, Mario Quagliarello, senior supervisor, recalls that the international scenario with geopolitical tensions requires banks…

See also  Commuting can be pure electric and travel comfortably. BYD Frigate 07 is officially launched, and the price after comprehensive subsidies is 202,800 yuan to 289,800 yuan-DoNews Auto

You may also like

Elon Musk, the attack against Fauci and the...

The 10 best-selling motorcycles in 2022

The Pnrr does not drive: impact on growth...

Porsche Macan EV spy photos exposed early next...

Interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Steve...

Bank of Italy is autonomous: Visco’s reply to...

Lombardy, calls for tenders: EU funds for 300...

Electricity bills, how time slots work and how...

Microsoft acquires 4% of the London Stock Exchange...

EU stock markets down in the week of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy