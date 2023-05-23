Home » Barclays: McDavid arriving from Morgan Stanley
Barclays has hired Scott McDavid, from Morgan Stanley, to fill the role of Global Head of Equities, with the aim of increasing revenues from trading activities.

McDavid, who has 18 years of experience at Morgan Stanley, will begin his tenure in September. In addition, Ronnie Wexler will join the group as Head of Global Equity Distribution.

McDavid’s arrival follows the departures of Paul Leech and Todd Sandoz, who had led Barclays’ equity trading business since 2020, and who left the firm earlier this year. Stephen Dainton, who previously led the unit, has taken over the leadership on an interim basis.

Wexler will join Barclays in June after spending two years at cryptocurrency investment firm NYDIG. Previously, he was a partner and co-head of equity distribution and execution of the Americas at Goldman Sachs Group.

