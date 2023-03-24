In addition, the impression arises that ChatGPT is more willing to experiment. ChatGPT answers the question “Is Matthias Hohensee a journalist?” in the affirmative. However, ChatGPT completely missed the information that I work for WirtschaftsWoche. Instead, the ChatBot claims that I work for “Der Spiegel”, “Deutsche Welle” and “Die Zeit”. That is wrong, although it is possible that “Die Zeit” has taken over contributions through the cooperation with WirtschaftsWoche. Bard, on the other hand, declines to answer the question at all. The bot reverts to not having enough information. The Google search engine has a lot of information – mostly correct – about me, also in English. An indication that the Google search engine index and that of Bard are not as closely linked as Google claims.