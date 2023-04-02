Manufacturers of e-cars are obliged to either take back the batteries in their cars or to name a disposal partner. Tesla is said to have violated this in Germany. The fine of twelve million euros was never paid. A court reduced the sum to a fraction.

Dhe US electric car manufacturer Tesla has achieved a drastic reduction in the fine in a dispute with the German Federal Environment Agency (UBA) over a fine of millions. In 2020 it became known that the UBA had issued a fine of twelve million euros against Tesla in administrative offense proceedings.

As can be seen from Tesla Germany’s annual report, it was about “non-compliance with the Battery Act and the Electrical and Electronic Equipment Act”. According to this, manufacturers are obliged to either take back the batteries in their cars or to name a disposal partner.

Tesla is said to have violated this. The electric car manufacturer had already announced at the time that it did not want to accept the fine.

According to information from WELT AM SONNTAG, the Federal Environment Agency had already significantly reduced the fine imposed to 1.45 million euros in response to Tesla’s objection. But that was obviously not enough for Elon Musk’s company. Therefore, the dispute between the company and the German authorities ended up in court.

A spokesman for the responsible district court in Dessau-Roßlau confirmed to this newspaper that the procedure with the file number 13 OWi 1385/21 had already been concluded by a judgment in November last year. Tesla was able to book a partial success: The fine was not lifted, but was more than halved. The company now only has to pay 600,000 euros. The verdict has been final since December.

