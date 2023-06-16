Home » Berlusconi, Schlein first goes to the funeral and then talks
Business

Berlusconi, Schlein first goes to the funeral and then talks

by admin
Berlusconi, Schlein first goes to the funeral and then talks

Elly Schlein and the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi

Elly Schlein said yesterday: «We are not taking part in the beatification of Silvio Berlusconi. National mourning was a stretch.” You have demonstrated, the young Italian-Swiss secretary, pro tempore, that you do not have a clear political line, nor, above all, the authority necessary to lead the Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, Schlein did the right thing, as leader of the opposition, in a democracy of alternation, by swooping into Milan’s Duomo, to pay tribute to the late head of the centre-right: a fair and respectful executive decision of the “main leader of the opposing side” (Veltroni dixit).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Computer scientists and psychologists "To stop the hacker you have to think like him"

You may also like

Resolution 44 of 06/05/2023 – Acquisition by the...

European Central Bank may continue to raise interest...

Stability pact, split Ecofin. And Lindner takes it...

Advertising with LGBTQ – Now companies really have...

Residential construction: fewer and fewer building permits

Leonardo optimizes forces. Cingolani from the top cuts...

Deutsche Bahn: “People on the track”! Why the...

Tajani: “The family is close to the party....

The People’s Bank of China, the State Administration...

9.9 state billions for Intel: “Basically it’s madness”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy