The news that the bike industry was waiting for has arrived. the European Parliament approved a “Cycling strategy” which invites Member States to significantly increase investments in the construction of cycle infrastructure and to support industrial policies for the entire sector. The approval came after the Transport and Tourism Commission of the European Parliament drafted the European Cycling Strategy, with the aim of giving the European Commission and member states a series of objectives to develop the use and economy of cycling in all Member States.

The goal of doubling the use of the bike

A plan of intent, articulated in 18 points, which starts from an assumption: the bicycle must be recognized as a full-fledged, sustainable and productive means of transport. A sector that should be encouraged through a European strategy aimed at doubling the number of kilometers traveled in Europe by 2030.

An ambitious goal that indicates concrete actions for its achievement. Primarily by contributing to the development of cycling through better connectivity between suburban areas and urban centers with “cycle highways” and still promoting multimodality, i.e. the creation of synergies between cycling and other means of transport, such as the availability of more spaces for bicycles on trains and the increase in parking areas at stations and mobility centres.

The industry to support

The focus on the development of cycling also focuses on the development of the European two-wheeler industry, with the European Parliament calling on member states to support the production of bicycles and components”Made in Europe”, bridging the investment gap and thus stimulating the competitiveness of the EU industry, «by favoring concrete actions aimed at stimulating reshoring and the safety of the supply chain, encouraging high quality jobs, the creation of cycling hubs and the improvement of training industry-related profession.

An important production sector, that of the bike industry in Europe, which has experienced a real boom in recent years. According to Eurostat data, the Old Continent produced a total of 13.5 million pieces, an 11% increase over the previous year. This is also thanks to reshoring, the tendency of companies to bring the production chain back to Europe to overcome the difficulties of the supply chain. In Italy, Bianchi has led the way with a total plan of 40 million euros in a new production plant.