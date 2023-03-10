Home Business Bills, picket evaluates the extension: without aid, gas +58% and electricity +27%
The issue of bills remains in the foreground. The recent declines in the raw material natural gas are also pushing down electricity and gas tariffs. On the horizon, however, the new ax is preparing for the cancellation of the stop to aid and system charges which could be decided at the end of the month. The measure introduced by the government to control bills will in fact expire on March 31st. Today a glimmer of hope came from the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto who on the possible confirmation of the discounts said: «We are making an assessment these days in conjunction with the Ministry of the Economy which holds the purse strings and this will certainly influence the ‘also include all, part or none of the so-called system charges in the bill”.

Positive feedback from consumers. «The Government seems to have received our cry of alarm – explains the president of Assoutenti Furio Truzzi -. In fact, for weeks we have been calling for an extension of the interventions on system charges and VAT in the bill, because without a renewal of the cuts, the reductions in tariffs recorded in the last period would be totally nullified by the increase in taxation. Suffice it to say that, on the basis of the current tariffs in force, the halt to the discounts envisaged until next March 31st would increase gas bills by +58% as early as April, and electricity bills by +27%».

Based on Assoutenti’s calculations, the end of the discounts and concessions currently in force on gas would have a cost of 703.53 euros per year per family, bringing the average gas bill to 1,913.53 euros with an increase of +58% compared to how much did you pay today. For electricity, on the other hand, the full reintroduction of charges and VAT would cost 386.37 euros per year per family, bringing the average bill to 1,820.34 euros per year per household (considering the rates in force today) with an increase in spending of +27%. .

