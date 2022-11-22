Home Business Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday: Italians will spend around 2 billion euros online
Business

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday: Italians will spend around 2 billion euros online

by admin
Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday: Italians will spend around 2 billion euros online

Black Friday is approaching and according to estimates by the B2c eCommerce Observatory, in the days between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, Italians will spend around 2 billion euros online. On this occasion, particularly competitive operators will also achieve 5 times the turnover of an average day.

The sectors most affected by these initiatives will be clothing, IT and electronics, jewellery, perfumes, body care products, furnishings and toys. A positive trend is also expected for online food and wine shopping.

Inflation and the return to full activity of physical stores, however, will influence the dynamics of online consumption in Italy also during the Black Friday period: online purchases between 25 and 28 November will only grow by +8% compared to 2021, after a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the last five years of +23%.

See also  The EU wants to extend the possibility of making instant transfers to everyone: "Savings on costs and businesses"

You may also like

Kairos: 2022 to sell on strength, 2023 to...

Gold trading reminder: Gold prices rebounded from a...

Made in Italy breweries, the cost of raw...

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Insurance companies...

Stainless steel production profit loss Shanghai nickel inventory...

Untraceable computer professionals. The Scai group hires refugees...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Pensions, what’s in the maneuver? From the increase...

BlackRock warns central banks: rather than saving the...

In the case of high profits, the export...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy