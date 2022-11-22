Black Friday is approaching and according to estimates by the B2c eCommerce Observatory, in the days between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, Italians will spend around 2 billion euros online. On this occasion, particularly competitive operators will also achieve 5 times the turnover of an average day.

The sectors most affected by these initiatives will be clothing, IT and electronics, jewellery, perfumes, body care products, furnishings and toys. A positive trend is also expected for online food and wine shopping.

Inflation and the return to full activity of physical stores, however, will influence the dynamics of online consumption in Italy also during the Black Friday period: online purchases between 25 and 28 November will only grow by +8% compared to 2021, after a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the last five years of +23%.