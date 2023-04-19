Home » Blanket credit for banks is breaking a taboo for the SNB
Business

Blanket credit for banks is breaking a taboo for the SNB

by admin
Blanket credit for banks is breaking a taboo for the SNB

Expensive CS rescue: The National Bank gives cash in return for “bankruptcy privilege” – but that’s not worth much and is still dangerous

The National Bank only lends money against collateral. This was not the case with the CS rescue. This encroached on the SNB’s independence and tarnished its relationship with the Federal Council.

Bad mood: National Bank President Thomas Jordan and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

Image: Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

Suddenly everything had to happen very quickly: Credit Suisse urgently needed cash, which is why she knocked on the door of the National Bank. This can grant banks extraordinary liquidity assistance in emergencies, ELA for “Emergency Liquidity Assistance”. However, the National Bank only grants such emergency loans against collateral, namely against Swiss mortgages or pledged securities.

See also  Record inflation in Germany: Chart shows development since 1990

You may also like

Republic pulls the emergency brake

Milan in the semifinals: the magic of Leao....

During the “May 1st” period, the demand for...

“In Germany we are a luxury product”: Appenzeller...

Goldman Sachs (-3%), disappointing Q1 accounts

Electronic cigarettes, the Antitrust opens an investigation into...

It is impossible for the Federal Reserve to...

Smoking and Dating: Cigarettes harm your love life

The assault of the Chinese car in Europe...

These foods have become more expensive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy