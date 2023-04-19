BMW i Vision Dee and iX1 unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, guiding digital development-Sina Automobile

At the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, BMW exhibited the i Vision Dee concept car, which is the latest product of the BMW Group in the field of digitalization and will be an important guide for the new generation of models that will be launched in 2025. i Vision Dee made its world debut at the 2020 CES. Its name is Digital Emotional Experience, that is, digital emotional experience, showing its vision for the future digital experience inside and outside the car. The design of the whole vehicle is avant-garde and minimalist, equipped with BMW’s iconic “angel eyes” double round headlights/kidney grille.

BMW applied full-color E Ink technology to the i Vision Dee concept car for the first time, which is more advanced than the black and white alternating body design created on the previous BMW iX Flow. Through the full-color E Ink technology, the i Vision Dee concept car can achieve a fully variable and individually configured color appearance. The principle is to cover the entire body with an electronic film, and make the body present up to 32 colors through different electronic pulse signals.

The new BMW iX1 is equally important at the BMW booth, which will be an important sales support for BMW to promote the development of electrification in the Chinese market. The BMW iX1 is based on the brand-new BMW X1 (configuration|inquiry), which has a younger appearance and larger body size, and more importantly, it is equipped with a pure electric power system. The BMW iX1 will be equipped with front and rear dual-motor powertrains, which can output a maximum power of 313 horsepower, accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds, and have a pure electric cruising range of up to 435km.

The new car will also launch a low-power eDrive25L entry-level model in the future. As the most entry-level model of BMW’s SUV series, the launch of the iX1 will surely take on the heavy responsibility of the brand’s electrification sales. Therefore, the iX1 plays a vital role in the development of BMW in the Chinese market. (HAO)