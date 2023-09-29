BMW R 1300 Gs, what the new German touring enduro is like and how much it costs

Listen to the audio version of the article

Leader of the enduro touring sector, created by her more than 40 years ago, the BMW Gs with boxer engine for 2024 has been completely renewed, from a technological and aesthetic point of view, with a clear cut in the overall weight (12 kg less ) and to an element that has distinguished it for years: the double asymmetrical front headlight is now replaced by a single LED headlight forming an X which inspires off-road use (previously a small X was present on the right side of the headlight unit).

New boxer. The heart of the model is once again the legendary two-cylinder boxer, increased to 1300 cc. Its new design is compact thanks to the gearbox positioned under the engine (and 4 kg lighter) and a new camshaft arrangement. The maximum power is notable, 145 hp (9 more than the 1250), with a maximum torque of 149 Nm available at 6,500 rpm, values ​​that make the GS twin-cylinder the most powerful BMW boxer ever produced in series. There are four selectable riding modes: Road, Rain, Eco and Enduro. The anti-hopping clutch function (standard) is convenient for perfectly regulating the engine braking.

New chassis. The sheet steel shell frame offers higher levels of rigidity than the previous model, while the rear subframe is no longer made of steel but of die-cast aluminium, forming a much thinner and more slender tail. The Telelever Evo at the front with bending element and the Evo Paralever at the rear (new rear wheel guidance) have also been renewed: they guarantee even greater steering precision and driving stability. Options include active suspensions, now called Dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA), which replace the ESA system: they improve real-time setting management for greater comfort and instant reactivity. Numerous saddles are available, of various heights and shapes: as standard, the height of the seat from the ground remains unchanged at 85 cm. The tank, however, drops from 20 liters of the 1250 to 19 liters of maximum capacity.

Top electronics. In terms of electronic aids, the new Gs benefits from all the systems introduced in touring models. Radar (optional) arrives for adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring. However, traction control and ABS are standard and vary depending on the map inserted. The instrumentation is obviously digital: the 6.5″ color TFT dashboard is capable of connecting to your mobile phone.

Availability and prices. The new R 1300 Gs was and remains a premium-range motorcycle: it will be available from dealers between December and January 2024, with a price list starting from 20,850 euros (500 euros more than the R 1250 Gs), which for many buyers will only be the starting point, considering the endless range of options, first and foremost the set of bags.