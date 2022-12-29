Milano 2022 will be remembered a Business Square like the year of goodbyes. Many companies have greeted the Italian Stock Exchange, with just a handful of new weight freshmen ready to replace them. In a negative and volatile market context, the drop in IPOs was a choral trend all over the world, but in Italy there were more delistings.
Because
See also U.S. stocks closed in the red: withstanding the pressure of U.S. bond yields "breaking three", bottom-hunting funds exploded in late trading_Market_Index_Company